Belize Water Services continues to upgrade and expand services in San Pedrito

To better provide water access to San Pedro residents, Belize Water Services Limited (BWSL) continues expanding its infrastructure across the island. For the past weeks, the water company has been working along the San Pedrito Highway, installing the necessary pipe system to better service the San Pedrito community as this subdivision grows.

As per BWSL, the investment is over $500,000 and is part of a campaign to upgrade the water services across other subdivisions on the island. BWS added that such projects are climate resilient and done sustainably, thus the high cost. The work has also caused brief water interruptions or low pressure, and the company asks its customers to bear with them as they continue working to improve the water supply. This infrastructural project goes hand in hand with the San Pedro Town Council’s street paving project. The paving of this highway connecting the subdivisions of San Pedrito and San Pablo will start this month.

The upgrades of the water services in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, have been strategically assigned to different areas where growth has significantly increased over the past years. In December 2022, the company announced a series of projects, again prioritizing the subdivisions around the town core. These included expanding the water networks in areas south of town, such as Eiley/Marina Drive, DFC, and San Marcos subdivisions. At the time, BWS said the project would be financed via a US$1.5 million loan through the Inter-American Development Bank. San Pedro Sun tried to follow up on these upgrades with BWS, but no one could comment. The long-term plan, however, outlined the establishment of 17,000 feet of water distribution to benefit over 150 homes in the southern subdivisions.

Upgrading the water supply and treatment of Ambergris Caye is imperative as many islanders still rely on well water. Additionally, others dispose of their wastewater and waste in the surrounding waterways, often contaminating underground water tables. With the necessary resources available, BWSL commits to addressing these and other challenges that come with the fast development of the island community.