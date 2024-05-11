SPTC plans to expand wastewater services north of San Pedro Town

Access to proper water and wastewater services is crucial to the residents of Ambergris Caye. The administration in charge, led by Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, is committed to expanding and improving these services in the northern part of the island in collaboration with various partners, including Belize Water Services Limited (BWSL), the Ministry of Economic Development, the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre, the Belize Department of Environment, the Belize Forest Department, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and the National Hydrological Service.

Although still in the preliminary phase, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) is determined to make this project a reality. Studies show that only a small percentage of the northern Ambergris Caye has access to the water and wastewater system. Therefore, expanding these services will provide residents with better access to running water and minimize the environmental impact. While some businesses in this area use aerated septic tanks to treat wastewater, this system is not a sustainable practice for the environment, and a proper facility is imperative, especially as this area of Ambergris Caye continues to develop rapidly.

If the project is successful, with the help of multiple collaborative partners, the accumulation of solid waste will cease and not be dumped into the waterways around the island as it allegedly occurs daily. BWSL already has sewage ponds in the southern part of Ambergris Caye, to which several residences and businesses connect. However, with more households and establishments, additional infrastructure and improvements are necessary for the island’s northern side.

Mayor Nuñez acknowledged that completing this project will require significant planning, resources, and logistics. Nevertheless, his administration is committed to improving the water sector on the island for better health benefits and environmental outcomes. For more updates and details regarding the wastewater services project, please visit https://www.facebook.com/SPtowncouncil./