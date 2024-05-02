Street paving begins on the San Pedrito Highway

Now that the Belize Water Services Limited work along the San Pedrito Highway has finished, paving is starting along this stretch of road connecting the San Pedrito and San Pablo subdivisions. This road network is a better and less congested alternative when traveling south of San Pedro Town. As the paving starts, access to this road will be restricted, mainly to large trucks. Golf carts, however, may still use it as a single lane and follow designated detours along the airstrip.

Once paving is finished, speed bumps will be installed to prevent speeding. The upgrade of this road will positively reduce traffic congestion on streets such as Coconut Drive, one of the main arteries heading south of town. This alternative road to access the southern part of the island is also the designated area for the large cargo and dump trucks. Paving is imperative to support the load of traffic, especially during the rainy season, which is about to start. The paving should be finished within a short period.

The improvement in road infrastructure is part of a project spearheaded by the San Pedro Town Council to pave 7.5 miles of road throughout the town. So far, the main streets in areas such as Marina Drive, DFC, Escalante, San Marcos, and the rest of Seagrape Drive, San Pablo, San Pedrito, Bakka Town, San Juan, and Boca del Rio have been paved. The project has now reached the northern San Mateo subdivision, where its main streets will see the much-needed improvement.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez mentioned that a drainage system alongside the streets will be installed after the paving part of the project is finished. He said it has been an issue when it rains, causing home yards to be flooded. He said that all upgraded streets, including unpaved ones, will be equipped with proper drainage.