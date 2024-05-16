Danny Sosa hospitalized after hit and run traffic accident; assistance needed to cover medical bills

Island resident and bartender Danny Sosa, 23, remains hospitalized after he was knocked down by a golf cart driven by an alleged intoxicated driver. Sosa’s left leg was severely injured and required two surgeries. As he remains hospitalized at the Orange Walk Sugar City Medical Centre, the family is reaching out to the public for help with medical expenses. There will be a fundraising Bar-B-Que on Sunday, May 19th, on Pescador Drive in downtown San Pedro, and anyone able to make a monetary donation can do so to the account under the name of Josseline Carolina Fuentes, Belize Bank, 237446010160000. The family can also be contacted at the phone number 626-0620.

The accident occurred on the night of May 5th as Sosa was on his motorcycle heading to his workplace. According to police, the incident happened on Seagrape Drive near Moneta Casino. When police officers responded to the accident, they noticed Sosa lying on the side of the road, suffering from what appeared to be a broken leg. A splint was placed on his leg, and civilians transported him to the Ambergris Hope Hospital. A medico legal report form was issued certifying the injuries as Grievous Harm. Sosa was later transported to the mainland for further medical examination.

Police detained one person who reportedly struck Sosa with his golf cart and did not render any assistance. However, this person was never charged for the incident and was released. The family shared with The Sun that Sosa needs to make a report for the police to hold the suspected drunk driver liable. His family is currently focusing on helping him recover, and over the past ten days, he has undergone two surgeries. He needed blood for the operations, and his family has been appealing for blood donors to assist. The family also told The Sun that Sosa’s leg was broken in several parts, leaving him without a kneecap. As a result, doctors told the family it may take about a year for him to walk again on his left leg.

Over the past weeks, the island has had several traffic accidents. Some of these have occurred late at night, and reportedly, the drivers have been under the influence of alcohol. To tackle this growing concern, the San Pedro Town Council plans to have more traffic wardens on the streets, even at night, to avoid any more of these incidents. This initiative will also involve a partnership with the San Pedro Police Formation.