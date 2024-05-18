Road Safety for Children: A Reminder for Parents

JOINT PRESS RELEASE – MAY 15, 2024 – The Ministry of Families, Children and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and the National Commission for Families and Children note an increase in road traffic accidents involving children and children being transported on our roadways in very unsafe conditions.

On this International Day of Families, we send an earnest plea to all parents and guardians to ensure better safety for children on our streets and highways. By prioritizing safety measures and vigilance, we protect our children from potential risks and accidents, especially when traveling in motor vehicles and on motorcycles.

• Please make sure that children are fastened in an age-appropriate car seat, booster seat, or seat belt when traveling in a vehicle. Proper restraint systems significantly reduce the risk of injury or fatality in the event of a collision.

• Please refrain from carrying children on motorcycles, especially without protective gear, as motorcycles lack the necessary protection and stability offered by enclosed vehicles.

• Please make sure that vehicles, including car seats and restraint systems, undergo regular maintenance checks to guarantee optimal functionality and safety standards.

• Let us educate our children on the importance of wearing protective gear and following road safety rules, such as looking both ways before crossing the street, using designated pedestrian crossings, and avoiding distractions while walking or biking.

By applying these safety measures and fostering a culture of vigilance and responsibility on the roads, parents can significantly reduce the risk of accidents. This creates a safer environment for all, especially our most vulnerable members – our children.

NCFC will continue to champion the rights, welfare, and development of Belizean children and families.