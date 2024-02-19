Island residents call for stricter traffic enforcement

Traffic congestion in San Pedro Town is a significant concern for the island’s residents. There has been an increase in vehicular activity in the downtown area, threatening pedestrians, especially students. As a result, the San Pedro Traffic Department has implemented various strategies to manage the congestion during certain hours of the day.

San Pedro is now a fast-paced, growing island, and as it continues to develop, many issues arise from traffic congestion that can even lead to accidents. Concerned residents have shared that they consider traffic to be one of the greatest challenges the island is facing and emphasize that drivers need to be extremely cautious while driving. While the traffic department works daily to control, route, and manage the traffic flow, the island community still faces daily encounters with traffic congestion and reckless drivers.

According to commuters, truck drivers need to be more cautious while driving on the road, not only because of the size of the vehicle but also because they need to be more aware of surrounding drivers by speeding, tailgating, or even changing lanes erratically.

One of the ways the Traffic Department is attempting to alleviate the situation is to divert traffic to alternate routes, such as the San Pedrito Highway and the back streets of the San Juan Area. The other strategy implemented is a schedule for large vehicles traversing downtown during the morning and early afternoon hours.

Some islanders believe there needs to be stricter enforcement of these regulations. They continue to appeal to local authorities to take this matter seriously. The San Pedro Sun tried to reach out to the Traffic department for further details on these issues, but no one was available to comment.

In the meantime, traffic wardens continue working closely with the Police Department to enforce traffic laws and regulations. Concerned commuters can report violators, such as reckless drivers, to the San Pedro Traffic Department by calling 226-2198.

