San Pedro Traffic Wardens Undergo Training

On Thursday, March 21st, the San Pedro Traffic Department participated in a training program to improve their knowledge of traffic laws, safety, and law enforcement. The training was organized in line with the Department of Transport’s mission to develop, promote, and regulate a modern and efficient transportation sector through effective traffic management, human resource development, and community participation, focusing on public safety.

Deputy Chief Transport Officer, Course Facilitator and Coordinator Peter Williams, and Traffic Warden 1 Course Instructor Marlon Miranda lead the program. The wardens were trained on their specific functions, which included directing traffic, enforcing parking regulations, enforcing the traffic violation systems, and investigating and prosecuting traffic accidents, particularly in driving under the influence (DUI). The main goal of the training is to improve road traffic to improve the resilience of San Pedro.

In an interview with The San Pedro Sun Sun, Williams stated, “This training course is a result of a project being spearheaded by the Department of Transport and the Ministry of Transport to better support the San Pedro Town Council and the Ambergris Caye traffic control committee in their efforts to improve overall traffic management on the island.”

“The training is essential for developing traffic wardens on the island. We have recognized that there is room for improvement in their professionalism, particularly regarding knowledge and awareness of traffic laws. This training will give them the authority and skills necessary to be more effective and professional when carrying out their duties as traffic wardens. It will also help them better engage with members of the public and better understand how to take matters to court to get convictions for traffic offenses on the island,” said Williams.

Miranda added, “We are here to educate the people on public awareness, which I believe is key to keeping our community well informed because then we will have fewer infractions and fewer encounters of traffic offenses. The goal is to have more proactive people driving and following protocols. We are trying to impart knowledge to the officers and the people on-site so that they can facilitate procedures for the community.”

The Department of Transport Belize would like to thank all island residents for their patience and support as San Pedro navigates increased traffic. For more updates and information on traffic regulations the San Pedro Town Council sets, visit https://sanpedrotowncouncil.org/traffic-department/.