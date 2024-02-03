Island drivers encouraged to follow traffic regulations

As Ambergris Caye continues to grow into a bustling town, many issues surrounding traffic arise. From congestion to accidents, traffic on the island is one of the major concerns of most residents. While the San Pedro Traffic Department works daily to control, route, and regulate traffic flow, they call on drivers to be responsible and follow proper driving laws.

In San Pedro, the Traffic Department’s primary function is to enforce the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Laws of Belize. The Traffic Department works closely with the Police Department, Transport Board, and the Ministry of Transport to enforce, review, and assess all its duties and responsibilities under the law.

With the assistance of local organizations, the Traffic Department has launched several Traffic Safety Campaigns. The most recent collaboration with the San Pedro Chapter of the Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) in 2022 is still implemented today. The campaign is aimed at informing drivers of the traffic laws on the island by providing stickers to be placed on golf cart windshields. The stickers are to be displayed so drivers can easily read the traffic laws they must abide by. While initially, San Pedro BTIA proposed requiring all golf cart rental companies to display a sticker, SPTC has gone one step beyond and is now providing it to ALL registered drivers when renewing their golf cart license papers.

The Traffic Department also notes drivers should follow these other regulations: NO to Underage Driving; NO to Drinking and Driving; NO to Speeding; NO to Reckless Driving; and NO Excessive Noise. Tickets are issued to anyone caught violating the traffic regulations. Violators are expected to be paid within the time stated. If payments are not received, individuals will be prosecuted. Breaking specific traffic laws can also result in police charges, mainly if a driver is found operating a vehicle without a valid insurance policy.

Other responsibilities of the Traffic Department include issuing and renewing driver’s licenses and vehicle licenses for all individuals and vehicles registered in San Pedro Town, inspection of all modes of transportation that require a permit under the law to traffic on any street, monitoring and supervision of all parades, funerals and similar activities which impede the normal flow of traffic, regulation of parking and all activities related to parking within the Town, and placement of traffic signs around the Town.

Both citizens and visitors are urged to follow all traffic signs and driving laws to avoid issues with authorities or accidents.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS