Traffic congestion becoming dangerous in San Pedro; parents call on authorities to do more

A schedule set by the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) to monitor the movement of large vehicles downtown, such as delivery and dump trucks, is allegedly being poorly enforced. Concerned residents, notably parents, have reported that large trucks are still operating in the mornings during school hours, adding to the congestion and risks of an accident involving students.

The notice from the SPTC states that no large delivery trucks are allowed to operate from 8-9AM and 11:30AM-1:15PM, Monday to Friday. On Saturdays, no large trucks will be allowed after 1PM. Meanwhile, on Sundays and public and bank holidays, no large delivery trucks will be allowed to operate in town.

An incident on Thursday, September 15th, on Angel Coral Street, better known as Backstreet, raised eyebrows at the level of enforcement when a dump truck barrelled through the street. According to witnesses, it was during school hours, and traffic officers were onsite. However, nothing was done about it. The San Pedro Traffic Department was contacted, but no one was available to comment on the issue.

The downtown area houses one of the island’s main primary schools and a few pre-schools. Parents described the time they drop off and pick up their children as chaotic and scary due to the traffic. They ask the relevant authorities at the SPTC to do a better job and enforce the regulations set in place. They fear that someone may end up hurt or fatally injured because rules are not followed, and there is a lack of enforcement.

