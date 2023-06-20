Large trucks in San Pedro Town continue to be an issue for residents

The issue regarding large trucks in downtown San Pedro Town and other parts of the island continues to be a daily concern as many residents voice their discontent, calling on local authorities to take further measures. Over the past few days, some residents have reported traffic accidents involving these large vehicles, fearing that a tragedy may occur if the issue is not addressed. The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) had previously set a schedule for large vehicles (dump and cargo trucks) to alleviate traffic and potential accidents. According to the SPTC, this schedule has not changed; however, those concerned about the traffic problem say regulation needs to be enforced.

The SPTC schedule noted that no large delivery trucks could operate from 8-9AM and 11:30AM-1:15PM, Monday to Friday. In addition, no large trucks will be allowed after 1PM on Saturdays. While, on Sundays and public and bank holidays, no trucks will be allowed to operate in town.

Despite these rules, people have reported dump trucks in town during school hours. Students are heading to school, riding their bicycles on Angel Coral Street next to the large trucks. These trucks use this main street when transporting material through the downtown area from the island’s northern side. Many students and other pedestrians use this street in the mornings and afternoons. Like others in San Pedro, the road is narrow for large vehicles. As such, many residents believe that congestion is inevitable due to the lack of space, leading to mishaps. One of these reportedly involved a lady who suffered injuries requiring surgery. According to reports, the incident happened during school hours, when trucks were prohibited from operating.

The issue with the large trucks is limited to the downtown area and the northern road. Commuters traveling north of San Pedro have reported that these large vehicles tend to travel at high speed on this north route. A few motorists in golf carts shared that, on certain occasions, they had to pull off the road, fearing for their safety. They hope that something is done before a tragic accident happens. One solution to alleviate the issue is for the truck companies to barge the material and equipment transported north or south of the island. This suggestion is yet to be considered by the SPTC.

While the situation continues, the SPTC and its transport department stated that they are working on the problem and are doing everything to enforce their regulations. They indicated that traffic officers are posted on the northern road to monitor speeding trucks and in the downtown area to control the traffic flow. The transport office added that in the case of accidents or the violation of the schedule set for these large trucks, to report it at the SPTC.

This response could have been more satisfactory as many residents maintain that enforcement is poor and more needs to be done on this issue. San Pedro bears the child-friendly municipality stamp as one of the country’s safe places for families and children. Still, families claim the traffic situation is a hazard to children.

