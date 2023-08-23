A mishap involving large trucks in northern Ambergris Caye raises road safety concerns

While no one was reported injured in a traffic mishap on Wednesday, August 23th, involving two large trucks on the northern road of Ambergris Caye, the incident raised concerns among commuters using the daily route. The issue of these large trucks speeding can potentially endanger other motorists. The problem is a shared concern with residents in the downtown area equally traversed by these large trucks. The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) and its transport department have set schedules and regulations for these large vehicles, but the issue persists. Those concerned urge the respective authorities to do more before someone gets hurt.

Commuters on the northern road have reported that these large vehicles tend to travel at high speeds. According to them, this behavior is unsafe, and on some occasions, golf cart drivers are forced to pull off the road, fearing for their safety. The accident on Wednesday morning appeared to have happened when both trucks tried to bend a curve. Many residents using this road daily say this is what speeding can cause. “They want to take curves at high speed. They are always in a rush. I don’t understand it,” a resident asking to remain anonymous shared.

The SPTC issued a schedule for the large trucks (dump and delivery trucks) to alleviate the situation downtown. The rules say no large delivery trucks could operate from 8-9AM and 11:30AM-1:15PM, Monday to Friday. No large trucks after 1PM on Saturdays. While, on Sundays and public and bank holidays, no trucks will be allowed to operate in town. Despite these rules, people say these regulations need better monitoring as they reportedly are not being respected.

While on the north road, the SPTC has indicated that traffic officers are posted to monitor speeding trucks. The transport office asks that in the case of accidents or the violation of the schedule set for these large trucks, to report it at the SPTC. However, motorists say better and stricter enforcement could make a difference.

One solution to alleviate the problem suggested by the public is for truck companies to barge the material and equipment transported north or south of the island. This suggestion received an encouraging comment from Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez on August 9th when he spoke about the possibility of a northern port. He said it is now among the proposed future developments on Ambergris Caye. According to him, this would serve as the delivery point for services and goods for the northern part of the island without needing large vehicles through downtown. No time frame has been set for such development.

