Ministry of Transport and Belmopan City Council Host First National Traffic Conference

On August 2, 2023, Hon. Rodwell Ferguson, Minister of Youth, Sports and Transport, and Mayor Sheran Palacio opened Belize’s first National Traffic Conference in Belmopan.

The three-day conference focused on streamlining and standardizing traffic management systems across municipal and national authorities. Traffic managers will develop a new Handbook of National Policies and Procedures for the issuance of driving licenses and vehicle registration and licensing, as mandated by the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act.

Discussions will cover the full spectrum of traffic and road safety matters. Therefore, key stakeholders such as Customs and Immigration departments and Local Government officials will participate in the conference along with senior transport officers and traffic managers from all municipalities.

In his address, Minister Ferguson highlighted the importance of envisioning a new transport industry with greater interagency networking, improved operational management, more effective enforcement, and more modern standards for efficiency.

Mayor Palacio spoke about the importance of working together to ensure greater road safety and response mechanisms. She also stressed the importance of teamwork in saving lives.

The National Traffic Conference is a step towards developing a more modern, efficient and integrated transport system in Belize. It comes on the heels of Cabinet’s approval of regulations to improve road safety. These upcoming regulations will allow for increased seatbelt usage, enforcing speed limits and eliminating the use of electronic devices while driving.

