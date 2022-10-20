Assistance needed for San Pedro woman injured in traffic accident

On Wednesday, October 19th, friends, and relatives held a dollar drive in downtown San Pedro to raise much-needed funds to cover the medical expenses of fellow islander Maria ‘Aura’ Rivera. A golf cart reportedly knocked down the 52-year-old woman on a bicycle and seriously injured her. According to Rivera’s daughter Diani Rivera, her mother needs an urgent computerized tomography (CT) scan and surgery. Anyone able to help the family can contact her at 650-3508.

The accident occurred on Friday, October 14th, south of San Pedro. Rivera’s family claims that a group of careless tourists was driving the golf cart that hit her. Diani shared that her mother was leaving her place of work on a bicycle when the mishap occurred. She expected the tourists to take some responsibility. Rivera was assisted by the medical services of Island Emergency Services and transported to a private clinic. Rivera reportedly received X-ray examinations that did not reveal anything wrong with her. However, she complained of pain and was taken to Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where they discovered she had sustained internal fractures to her lower back. Reports are that Rivera needs surgery to address this injury. A CT scan is required to determine if she is suffering from other internal injuries, as she complains of pain in the neck. The exam is costly and is only available at a private hospital in Belize City.

Police investigate the accident

Police investigated the matter following reports that tourists had caused the mishap. A statement provided by police established that the unfortunate accident was not at the hands of the tourists, and they were not responsible for the accident. Two days after the incident, the tourists left the country.

The Rivera family is disappointed with how the authorities (police) handled the situation. They believe the incident needs to be further investigated, and those involved could have at least found offered some help. Now, the family is grappling to find resources to cover Rivera’s medical bills.

The island community has come together to offer their help. Someplace South Café and Bar is hosting a fundraiser on Monday, October 24th, via a barbeque. The fundraiser is from 12 noon to 5PM. Cash donations are accepted at the café, and deposits can be made to their Belize Bank account, Venmo or Zelle. Contact them for account details. BBQ consisting of chicken and sausage combo served with your choice of potato salad or coleslaw, beans, and fresh tortilla is BZ$25. Pre-orders can be made at 628-5373.

