San Pedro Lions Club repair floors at Polyclinic; repairs needed to AC units

The San Pedro Lions Club recently embarked on a community service project at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. Club members volunteered their time to replace the floor of a consultation room with new tiles. According to the club, they had the expertise of islanders Gael and Rigoberto Kumul, who have vast construction experience and did a great job. Another principal actor in this generous project was SP Hardware, who donated the construction material.

The island Lions Club has always been very active in supporting the Polyclinic. They built the first Polyclinic on the island decades ago, and it has been one of the club’s priorities ever since. Although the facility falls under the Ministry of Health and Wellness, it functions with limited resources and depends on donations such as supplies and repairs to its facility. Repairs needed to continue serving the community are never short, and currently, five of its air-conditioning units need attention.

The Polyclinic will continue offering its services despite the many obstacles. They are stretched thin and are still operating a flu clinic for COVID-19 swabbing/testing and the vaccination center. Donations are always accepted.

The operating schedule is from Monday to Friday from 8AM to 8PM. After these hours and on weekends, it remains open for emergencies only. Anyone able to assist can contact the administration by calling 226-2536.

