San Pedro Lions Club welcomes nine new members

On Sunday, May 1st, the San Pedro Lions Club swore in nine new members during their fundraiser event, “Follow the BINGO,” at Corona del Mar Hotel.

Their popular BINGO night usually takes place every Friday at the San Pedro Lions Den on Barrier Reef Drive. Over the past weeks, it has been held at various establishments across town to strengthen the club’s relationship with the business sector and fundraise for worthy causes.

As with the past venues, the ambiance at Corona del Mar was very supportive, with a large crowd showing up to have some fun and try to win some fabulous prizes. The BINGO game started shortly after 6:30PM, with San Pedro Lions Club president Everette Anderson explaining the game’s instructions. Supporters were also encouraged to purchase a ‘Follow the BINGO’ t-shirt with the assurance that it would entitle them to participate in the raffles held at the event. Every purchase helps the club to continue its work in the island community. Many patrons walked away with raffled prizes and winnings from the BINGO game throughout the evening.

Swearing-in of new members

Dr. Sol Yam, Chair for Zone 59, which the island club belongs to, was in attendance and delivered some remarks to the new incoming Lion members. She called upon them to pledge their commitment to the club and went over the history of the prestigious club known worldwide for its humanitarian work. Dr. Yam also let every new member know the privilege of serving their community through the Lions Club and the importance of passing on the tradition of serving and trying to impact everyone positively.

Following Dr. Yam’s remarks, the different Lion members sponsoring the new individuals pinned them and presented them with a package and membership certificate. The new Lions include Yvette Mossiah, Nasair Anderson, Shaira Briceño, Elladira Garcia, Mailyn Donis, Rose Marie Linarez, Sergio Rivero, Monica Estrada, and Bertha Cunil.

Following the installation, they were congratulated, and “Follow the BINGO” continued for the rest of the evening.

The San Pedro Lions Club welcomes these new members and reminds the public that their membership is always open. Anyone thinking of joining or learning more about the club can contact the island’s club president at 600-4856.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS