San Pedro Lions Club delivers healthy meals to ACES students

The island members of the San Pedro Lions Club continue with their feeding project, ‘Healthy Snacks for Schools,’ providing students with healthy meals. The initiative started earlier this month at the Seventh Day New Horizon Adventist Primary School. On Wednesday, October 19th, it reached the Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES), where it served 120 students.

The staff and students at ACES were more than grateful for the Lions’ gesture and wished the club the best in this positive initiative. San Pedro Lions President Everette Anderson stated that the goal is to promote nutritious organic food to the younger generation while honoring one of Lions Club International’s global causes, ‘Hunger.’ Lions around the world are rallying on five global causes. These include vision, hunger, the environment, childhood cancer, and the new international focus, diabetes. When the program started at the Seventh Day New Horizon Adventist Primary School, they served healthy snacks to 200 students.

The project aims not only to provide healthy meals but also to address any signs of hunger or malnutrition on the island. The healthy bites consist of an assortment of fresh fruits. The island club said this would help balance the bad eating students may have. They encouraged schools and parents alike to increase awareness of healthy eating. Children at school may be exposed to junk food and other eats that are unhealthy. According to the club, a balanced diet is beneficial and helps to avoid health issues and improve students’ performance.

The San Pedro Lions Club looks forward to bringing the food program to all island schools and establishing it as a year-round activity. Support from the community is needed to continue the program. The club is always open to suggestions and assistance in its community programs. To get in touch with them, visit their Facebook https://www.facebook.com/San-Pedro-Lions-Club-Belize-260192634353190, and leave them a message. The club can also be reached at phone number 600-4856.

