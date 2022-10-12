San Pedro Lions Club strengthens ties with Sarteneja and attends the Belize Zone 59 board installation

The San Pedro Lions Club is back on the island after a productive two-day trip to the mainland which saw new members joining the club, strengthening alliances, and witnessing the installation of the new board of directors of Zone 59 (to which the club belongs). The events also saw members of the island club receiving certificates of appreciation and awards.

On Saturday, October 8th, President Everette Anderson, and a delegation, including Past District Governor (PDG) Lion Gilberto Alcoser Lopez, headed to the village of Sarteneja in the northern Corozal District. They visited on behalf of Zone 59 for Lions Club International. In Sarteneja, they met with residents interested in helping the less fortunate in their community through Lions. President Anderson had been in consultation with the executive director of the Sarteneja Alliance for Conservation and Development, Joel Verde, and other villagers for over a year. The discussion touched on the benefits of having a Lions club in Sarteneja. Anderson said such efforts were fruitful after registering eight new members joining their club as a membership branch in Sarteneja. “We aim to have a full Lions Club in this ‘Lionistic’ year,” said Anderson.

That same day, the San Pedro club members attended the Zone 59 board of directors’ installation in Belize City. “We were graced with the presence of our international Lion brothers and sisters,” said Anderson. Present at the event were representatives from Nicaragua and Mexico. These included PDG Gilberto Alcoser López, Governor of District B8, Lion Silvia Isabel Rosado Zapata, Director of Women Committee of District B8, PDG Lion Addy Del Carmen Aguilar Polanco, Chair of Region 7, District B8 Lion Angelina Hernandez Milantoni, Zone Chair 1, 5th District Region B8 Lion Anabel Aguilar Polanco, Chetumal Lion President Janine Aguilar Fernandez, Zone Chair of Zone 1, and District B8 Mexico Treasure of Lions Club of Chetumal Lion Jose Francisco Javier Mac-Dzay.

Throughout the two-day program, the San Pedro Lions Club presented a report explaining the work done in 2021 and upcoming projects, including vision services, environmental, diabetes, childhood cancer, and hunger services. Following these presentations, members of the island club received certificates of appreciation.

The closing ceremony also saw some members receiving prestigious awards from the Lions Club International President. San Pedro’s PDG Lion, Baldemar Graniel, was presented with such an award for the oldest and most active Lion member.

We commend the San Pedro Lions Club for their fruitful efforts and congratulate Lion Graniel on his prestigious award.

