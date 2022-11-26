San Pedro Lions Club continues Healthy Snacks for Schools project

The San Pedro Lions Club continued this week with their feeding project, Healthy Snacks for Schools,’ serving 220 first-form students at the San Pedro High School. The healthy meals were fruit plates, and the students and staff were more than happy to thank the members of the local Lions Club.

San Pedro Lions President Everette Anderson spoke of the importance of promoting nutritious food to the younger generation while honoring one of Lions Club International’s global causes, ‘Hunger.’ Lions around the world are rallying on five global causes. These include vision, hunger, the environment, childhood cancer, and the new international focus, diabetes. The initiative started in early October at the Seventh Day New Horizon Adventist Primary School. Other schools that have benefited from the program include Ambergris Caye Elementary School and Seventh Day Adventist New Horizon Primary School.

The club aims to continue next year, covering the entire island of Caye Caulker and the rest of the schools in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. President Anderson took the opportunity to thank the island club’s hard-working members throughout the program’s organization. “I’m pleased to thank our Lions members, especially the community service team led by Lion Monica Estrada. Our perspective Lion members Mik, Kim Cole, Lynn, Franklin, and volunteer friends from England, Liz and Carla Dordeau, for helping us,” said Anderson.

Other projects

The San Pedro Lions Club has also contributed to the global cause of Diabetes. They recently donated $2,000 to the local branch of the Belize Diabetes Association. This amount was from their Follow the BINGO fundraiser and their fundraising fund. The donation was presented to the association’s representative Judith Arceo.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS