San Pedro Lions Club delivers donations to four institutions on the mainland

Following the passage of Hurricane Lisa over Belize on November 2nd, most of the damage caused by the Category 1 storm was identified in Belize City and surrounding areas. It was reported that many people would need help to recover, and as such, many organizations in and around the country started planning fundraisers to help. The San Pedro Lions Club was one of them, collecting and delivering assistance in the days following the catastrophe. The island club then focused on helping non-profit and conservation organizations who suffered damages as well, and to whom they delivered monetary donations on Thursday, December 15th, on the mainland.

According to San Pedro Lions Club president Everette Anderson, the total donation amount was $4,000. This donation benefited four institutions, including the Sister Cecilia Home for the Elderly, which sustained structural damage to its roof and other areas of its building. The Belize Zoo was another recipient who needed assistance to repair damaged animal habitats. The Grace Primary Hurricane Lisa Drive and the Tubal Trade and Vocational Institute were both recipients of monetary donations too. The vocational school focuses on helping to develop trainee skills that are often left out of traditional four-year secondary studies.

Other fundraisers

Previously, the San Pedro Lions Club held a hurricane relief drive on November 6th, collecting food, clothing, and monetary donations. Items donated were transported to Belize City the following day and distributed among those most in need.

President Anderson and his San Pedro Lions Club team thanked everyone who donated and helped these worthy causes. The island Lions Club says they will continue participating and helping every cause in every way possible. They stand united and ready to serve their community and country.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS