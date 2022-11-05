Hurricane Lisa Recovery Efforts Underway

An emergency allocation of funds is being made available by the Government of Belize for initial humanitarian assistance through the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) for food and emergency supplies for the most affected families. The medium-term funds for humanitarian assistance, which includes emergency accommodation rental for displaced families, will be allocated to the Ministry of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs. A self-help small-housing relief and grocery bags assistance will be rolling out soon.

Electricity and water are expected to be fully restored within the next day . The CEO of Belize Electricity Limited has informed of a 95% recovery. Electricity in the Belama Area should be restored by midnight.

Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital is closed to elective surgery. One hundred twelve (112) persons who were assessed by the Relief and Supplies Committee received food today. Five hundred sixty-eight (568) persons were assessed for assistance today. Seven (7) shelters remain open with 161 persons; four in Belize City with 126 persons, and three in Belize Rural with 35. The shelterees received hot meals.

Schools are set to reopen on Monday, November 7, 2022. The fire department is assisting with sanitizing the schools and the Ministry of Human Development is preparing to house the displaced families. The medical department is vigilantly monitoring waterborne and vector risks.

The City Emergency Management Organization (CEMO), supported by NEMO, kicked off the largest single contingent from the Belize Defence Force ever deployed on one task. The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing (MIDH), supported by the private sector, is providing pro bono work with dump trucks and backhoe, and a massive 72-hour clean-up campaign in Belize City.

Today, 125 dump truck-loads of debris were removed from the streets. The public is asked to be patient while waiting behind heavy equipment involved in the clean-up to avoid accidents, and is also asked to separate debris such as trees and branches from household garbage. MIDH is also working in 26 rural communities across the country clearing roads and streets.

After receiving the initial situation assessment report from NEMO’s Foreign Assistance Committee led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Caribbean Development Partners Group met at 11:00 a.m. today and pledged their unwavering support to Belize. Our neighbouring countries and close allies such as Taiwan pledged their steadfast commitment to the country’s recovery effort.

