Ministry of Health and Wellness Advisory on Flooding

As we prepare for Hurricane Lisa’s impact, the forecast continues to advise of heavy rains that will be experienced countrywide. Flooding is expected and will affect several areas, including drinking water sources, making drinking unsafe.

To avoid becoming ill, all households whose drinking water has been affected are asked to treat their water to make it safe for consumption and general hygienic uses. The Ministry of Health & Wellness recommends using one of the following options below to treat drinking water:

1. Add one (1) tablespoon of bleach to five (5) gallons of water. Mix completely and leave to stand for 30 minutes before using. Do NOT use bleach that is scented.

2. Boil water at a rolling boil for one minute.

3. Add water purification tablets according to the directions on the package.

The ministry highly recommends that persons in rural areas that may experience flooding and use well water to treat their drinking water as it will be unsafe to drink. Water that is dark, has an odor, or has floating pieces should NOT be used and should be disinfected.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness will continue to monitor the flooding situation to ensure all persons remain safe during and after the emergency. For more information or urgent assistance, please contact the Ministry of Health & Wellness at our toll-free number 0-800-MOH-CARE (664-2273) or your nearest public health office countrywide.

