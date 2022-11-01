BEL Prepares for Approaching Tropical Storm Lisa

Our teams at Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) are preparing for approaching Tropical Storm Lisa, which is expected to become a hurricane that is likely to make landfall within 24 hours. As a part of BEL’s Hurricane Preparedness Plan, we are monitoring the weather closely and taking all necessary measures to maintain continuous, safe and reliable service to our customers, where possible. Our teams, resources and equipment have been mobilized to ensure that we are prepared to assess and recover from any impacts of the approaching storm.

We encourage everyone to prepare for possible power outages that may occur if there are damages to transmission or distribution lines, or from trees and debris falling on power lines. During heavy rains and strong winds, lightning or tree branches near pow­er lines often make contact with power lines, resulting in outages. In these circumstances, protection devices on the power system activate automatical­ly as a safety mechanism, causing intermittent outages to protect both the power supply system and customers’ equipment.

In the event there is loss of power supply due to damage from Tropical Storm Lisa, we will dispatch our teams to conduct repairs and restore power as soon as the “All Clear” is given and it is safe to do so. Our teams are ready to respond but cannot work on power lines during rain or lightning. If the conditions in the surrounding environment and/or the weather conditions are such that it would be unsafe for our teams, works will be delayed until conditions improve. Additionally, to safeguard lives, there may be a need to disconnect power supply in areas where there are potential hazards caused by improper electrical connections.

Please report any fallen or damaged power lines to BEL by calling toll free 0.800.BEL.CARE or 0.800.235.2273 or message us on Facebook or WhatsApp. We ask for your patience if our phone lines and communication channels become busy during emergencies while our teams respond to customer reports.

We are also providing updates and safety guidelines via our BEL 24-7 App, SMS, Facebook and Instagram pages, and on radio and television.

