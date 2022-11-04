San Pedro organizations coordinate fundraisers to help hurricane victims in Belize City

Following the passage of Hurricane Lisa over Belize, non-profit organizations in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, have started to organize fundraisers to help those affected by the storm on the mainland. Caye Caulker and San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, were spared minimal damages. However, several residents’ homes in Belize City were heavily damaged, and some need significant repairs. Many persons remain in shelters, some of these shelters are schools, and because classes are to resume on Monday, November 7th, the sheltered individuals may need to relocate.

Hope Haven-Belize is currently hosting a food drive at its location on Lion Street. They are collecting food and essentials for the children of St. Martin de Porres Roman Catholic School in Belize City. The children attending this school have reportedly been heavily affected by the hurricane. The select items for the drive include canned food, sanitary products, toothpaste/toothbrushes, dried goods (rice, flour, beans, sugar), coloring books and crayons, snacks (cookies/chips/hard candy), small toys, baby formula, diapers (baby and adult), and baby wipes. Hope Haven plans to fill a 55-gallon barrel with the items they collect and deliver to the school.

The San Pedro Lions Club will hold a hurricane relief drive on Sunday, November 6th, at their club on Barrier Reef Drive from 9AM-5PM to assist those in need in Belize City. Food, clothing, and monetary donations are appreciated. Lions President Everette Anderson invites the island community to help their relief drive on Sunday. Anderson added that besides the help collected from the San Pedro community, the local Lions Club would be sending financial assistance from the fundraiser funds they currently have in their account. These funds will be distributed to different institutions in and around Belize City. Contributions collected on Sunday will be sent to Belize City on Monday. For monetary donations ahead of the event, deposits can be made to the San Pedro Lions Club Atlantic Bank account #100030618.

In the meantime, Belize has received messages of support from the region. The Caribbean Community extended their solidarity to the Belizean people and Belize and said they stand ready to assist the country and those affected.

