San Pedro non-profit groups hold successful relief drives for hurricane victims

San Pedro, Ambergris Caye was one of the fortunate communities not affected by Hurricane Lisa. The Category 1 storm caused significant damage in Belize City on Wednesday, November 2nd, and several organizations around the country have been organizing fundraisers to help those affected. In San Pedro, non-profit organizations like Hope Haven-Belize, the San Pedro Lions Club, the San Pedro Belize Youth Movement chapter (BYM), and Nayobe’s Hope for Children Project have collected donations from the island community that will be delivered to Belize City for hurricane victims.

The San Pedro Lions Club opened its Den on Sunday, November 6th, collecting clothing, food items, and monetary donations. The Lions members deemed the relief drive a success as they received piles of items now being prepared for Belize City. According to Lion President Everette Anderson, they received around 1,500 pounds of clothing and six boxes of non-perishable food items. In addition, cash donations added to $1,035. The Belize City Lions Club will distribute this help to those affected by the hurricane.

That same day, Nayobe’s Hope for Children Project and the BYM held a fundraiser via a dollar drive and collected non-perishable items and clothing. The group also received a $500 donation on behalf of James Brownile, which islander Omar Arceo handed over. The total money collected added up to $2,025.51.

Hope Haven-Belize focused on assistance for the children of St. Martin de Porres school in Belize City. They filled a 55-gallon barrel with essential items such as canned food, sanitary products, baby wipes, diapers for babies and adults, toothpaste and brushes, dried goods, snacks, small toys, baby formula and coloring books, and crayons as well.

All the items and monies collected will be delivered to hurricane victims in the city on Monday, November 7th. The groups ensured that the help would go to those in most need. They thanked everybody who contributed to the fundraisers. If anyone would still like to make a donation, you can contact each non-profit organization via their Facebook pages: https://www.facebook.com/NayobiesHopeForChildren, https://www.facebook.com/belizeyouthmovement, https://www.facebook.com/HopeHavenBZ, and https://www.facebook.com/San-Pedro-Lions-Club-Belize-260192634353190.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS