San Pedro Lions Club celebrate 47 years of service

On Saturday, December 3rd, the San Pedro Lions Club celebrated its 47th anniversary. The celebration included a gala at the Lions Den on Barrier Reef Drive with specially invited guests, who were recognized for their partnership with the island’s Lions Club over the past years. The extravaganza also saw many Lion members honored. The special event ended with a dinner and the live performance of San Pedro’s number one band, Rompe Raja!

Master of Ceremonies Lion Eiden Salazar presided over the event, which started at 7PM. Next, the members of the main table were installed. These included San Pedro Lions Club President Everette Anderson, Dr. Sol Yam, Chair for Zone 59, and Miss San Pedro 2022-2023 Faith Edgar. Afterward, opening ceremonies with Miss San Pedro Edgar entering with the Belizean flag, followed by Lion Flor Ancona bearing the Lions Club flag. Lions Rosalyn Tzib made a tribute to the Belize flag followed by singing the national anthem. Father Eduardo Montemayor held the invocation before Lion Marina Kay delivered the welcoming address.

President Anderson thanked everyone for attending the event and for the hard work Lions continue to do on the island, across the country, and the world. Anderson hopes the membership will continue to increase in 2023 and again extended the invitation to those present to encourage others to join. Anderson ended his remarks with a toast. Afterward, the San Pedro Dance Company performed a few dances.

The event continued with the presentation of certificates to friends of Lions and the presentation of appreciation tokens to Lion members. There was also a certificate of appreciation to Lion Baldemar Graniel from Lions International.

After the formalities, the Lions sang their song, and then Rompe Raja serenaded the rest of the evening with their popular hits.

The San Pedro Lions Club thanks the island community for their continued support.

