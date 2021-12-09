New Zone 59 Chairperson visits San Pedro Lions Club

Chair for Zone 59, Lion Dr. Sol Yam, recently paid a visit to the San Pedro Lions Club as part of her tour of clubs across the country. Yam shared the Lions International presidency message which centers on ‘Hope,’ and discussed with San Pedro members the way forward for the island’s club.

Chair Yam was welcomed by the San Pedro Club President Everette Anderson, board of directors and members. They met at the San Pedro Lions Den and discussed the affairs of the club in their annual general meeting. She commended the club and encouraged them to work together, set goals and achieve them. Some of the matters discussed is a formal installation of new members on Saturday, December 11th. The club also planned the senior citizens dinner delivery on Saturday, 18th.

During the Chair’s visit, the San Pedro Club visited three properties they are invested in. First, they toured the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II and met with administrator Daisy Flores. They also made a stop at Hope Haven Children’s and Community Center and the Mosquito Park south of San Pedro. In the first two stops they discussed how the club and respective organizations can continue collaborating for the betterment of the island community and improvements.

Chair Yam pledged her support the island club and thanked members for their dedication and reminded them of their capability.

The Lions Club is an international organization with over 1.4 million members in over 200 countries. They are made up of men and women dedicated to serve those in need in their communities and around the world. The San Pedro Lions Club is accepting new members. To find out more and join contact President Anderson at 600-4856.

