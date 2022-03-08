San Pedro Lions Club hosts successful fundraiser to help island’s polyclinic

To continue helping the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, on Sunday, March 6th, the San Pedro Lions Club hosted a fundraiser at Margie and Kenny Hangout Restaurant and Bar, raising $2,610.36.

During the event, dubbed ‘Follow the BINGO,’ the Hol Chan Marine Reserve pledged to donate $2,000. The Lions BINGO activity, which usually takes place on Fridays at the San Pedro Lions Den, will now be held at various business establishments across the island. This new move strengthens the island’s Lions Club relationship with the business sector and lets everyone know what they do for the community.

Fundraiser supporters are encouraged to purchase a “Follow the Bingo” t-shirt, which automatically entitles them to participate in the raffles held at these events. Anderson said that every time a t-shirt is sold, it helps the club to continue its work in the community. Follow the BINGO fundraisers will continue to support the services at the polyclinic, but also to assist with Lions International global causes.

The San Pedro Lions Club thanks everyone who came out on Sunday and helped make the first of many BINGO fundraisers a successful event. A BIG thank you also goes out to fellow lion members for helping organize the activity and Margie and Kenny Hangout Restaurant and Bar for supporting the event.

The polyclinic continues offering its services to islanders with limited resources; thus, donations are always welcomed. The San Pedro Lions Club played a significant role in the polyclinic’s opening in March 2005 through privation donations, the Government of Belize, and extensive fundraising. Since then, the club’s task has been to always look at ways to help the health center obtain the necessary resources to provide essential care to the island community.

The Lions will soon announce the venue of their subsequent Follow the BINGO on their Facebook page. They take this opportunity also to remind residents of San Pedro Town that the club is open for new members and if anyone would like to know more, please call 600-4856.

