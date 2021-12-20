San Pedro Lions Club delivers Christmas dinner to senior citizens and spreads cheer with Christmas Caroling

The annual Senior Citizen’s Christmas dinner organized by the San Pedro Lions Club was again canceled this year due to the pandemic. Instead, on Saturday, December 18th, Lions prepared and delivered 250 plates of food along with gift bags to the island’s seniors. The club was busy again the following day, sharing the Christmas spirit with their annual Christmas Caroling.

The Lions Senior Citizen’s Christmas party usually hosts selected seniors to a hearty dinner and other treats at the San Pedro Lions Den. The beloved seniors also enjoyed socializing and dancing with live music by the island’s number one band, Rompe Raja! However, after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, such a celebration has been canceled. Lion members now visit homes and deliver delicious turkey dinners to each senior citizen. They also receive presents and other goodies.

Dr. Sol Yam, the Chair for Zone 59, which the island club is part of, was in San Pedro over the weekend and joined her fellow Lions in distributing food and the fun Christmas caroling. After 5PM on Sunday, December 19th, and with Rompe Raja singing classic Christmas carols, the Lions were again in the streets heading to the DFC Subdivision for the annual caroling. Along the route in DFC and on their way back to downtown, they distributed candies and apples to both children and adults. Many families came out of their homes, wave, thanked the Lions for the treats, and even danced and sang with Rompe Raja.

Both activities were deemed successful despite the ongoing pandemic. The San Pedro Lions thanks the kind participation of donors and volunteers who continue to support these activities in the island community. A big THANK YOU to all those who donated, cooked, packed, and delivered the presents and meals to San Pedro’s senior citizens and the sweet and fruity treats during this year’s Christmas caroling.

They wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2022.

