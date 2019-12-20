San Pedro Lions Club hosts Christmas party for island senior citizens

Senior citizens of San Pedro Town were honoured on Wednesday, December 18th at their annual Christmas organized by the San Pedro Lions Club. Dozens of guests were warmly welcomed by fellow Lions and Leos members, treated to a turkey dinner with all the trimmings and drinks while enjoying an evening of entertainment and music.

The anticipated event included entertainment by the San Pedro Dance Academy’s beginners and advanced dancers. The staff of the Belize and Atlantic Bank looked after the guests and took food and drinks to their tables. Afterwards, they distributed presents and wished them a Merry Christmas.



Lions Club President Murlene ‘Mel’ Spain thanked everyone for coming out, especially all the volunteers and the supporters that make the event possible every year. Lions’ Vice President Everette Anderson stated that the party is a way of recognizing the senior citizens of the island that have been pillars in the development of the community. He added that throughout the year, some of these senior ambassadors may not have the opportunity to mingle the way they can at this annual Christmas gathering prepared in their honour.

After dinner, everyone stepped on the dance floor and danced the evening away with some classic cumbia, soca, and reggae hits.

The San Pedro Lions Club thanks everyone for their contributions towards the event, particularly the local businesses and individuals who kindly donated items. Special recognition goes out to The San Pedro Dance Academy, Atlantic Bank, Belize Bank, the Senior Citizens and volunteers. The San Pedro Lions Club wishes everyone on the island a Merry Christmas and prosperous 2020.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS