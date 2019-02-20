San Pedro Lions Club meet with Nicaraguan Past District Governor

Members of the San Pedro Lions Club (SPLC) participated in an informative meeting at the Lions Den in San Pedro Town on Sunday, February 17th. The session was facilitated by Past District Governor Gilberto Alcoser from Nicaragua, who enlightened the club members and encouraged them to strengthen their resolve to serve.

The training began shortly after 11AM with a lively discussion on how to serve communities, meet humanitarian needs and encourage peace. Other topics discussed were transformation of the environment, child care, battling diabetes, eradicate poverty, and many other projects that fall under SPLC.

SPLC Secretary Pamela Zetina told The San Pedro Sun the turnout was great, and she assured readers that the SPLC remains committed to helping the community of San Pedro Town. “The training was well attended and we were reminded that all members of the Lions Club have a task to do, not just the board,” she said.

The San Pedro Lions Club was founded in 1975, and since then it has contributed immensely to the island community, being particularly instrumental in the opening of the island’s polyclinic. They continue hosting brigades of medical personnel every year, offering free medical services to all island residents. The San Pedro Lions Club is always looking at different ways in how they can better La Isla Bonita and remain committed to impact the community positively.

