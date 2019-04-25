Island Children enjoy annual Lions Pancake Brunch with the Easter Bunny

Island children enjoyed the San Pedro Lions Club’s (SPLC) 8th Annual Pancake Brunch with the Easter Bunny, held at the Lions Den on Saturday, April 20th. The fundraiser saw parents bringing their children to enjoy a morning full of activities and delicious pancakes.

At 8AM, families began arriving at the Lions Den to enjoy delicious pancakes for breakfast served with sausage links and a cup of orange juice. Attendees got to top their pancakes with some of the many offerings on the toppings table including syrup, jam, sliced bananas, oranges, shredded cheese, marshmallows and even chocolate syrup.

After a delicious breakfast, parents and children enjoyed the various activities offer, on such as fishing out of a pan, coloring books, arts and craft creations among others. In addition to the fun-filled activities, the children were also surprised with a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny. They happily got hugs from their furry friends and even posed for pictures with the bunny couple.

SPLC President Mel Spain thanks everyone who donated towards the bunny brunch fundraiser. “It was a huge success and we thank everyone who supported it this year. We look forward to hosting it next year. Making it bigger and better,” said Spain.

The SPLC would like to thank everyone that attended the event and made it another success!

