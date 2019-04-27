Easter 2019 was all about the beach on Ambergris Caye

San Pedro Town saw a different vibe for Easter 2019, with a scale -back in the usual large beach events. Still, thousands of residents and visitors spread across the island to celebrate the festive occasion. The sunny weather coupled with cool nights throughout the Easter weekend provided the perfect environment for revellers to enjoy refreshing drinks, great food and partying on the beach.

After Good Friday and the 24-hour alcohol prohibition as per the law, partygoers were seen at different establishments around the island. While many visited the Secret Beach Area, others stayed in downtown San Pedro. From the newly renovated beach area by the Boca del Rio Park to the beachfront area by Holiday Hotel, the holiday season was on.

In front of GillE’s Pour House Bar and Grill, partygoers enjoyed a lively beach party complimented with several giveaways. Adding to the fun, was a mechanical bull that saw many brave riders taking the challenge. The ones that rode the bull the longest walked away with fabulous prizes. Beach parties went on until the early hours of Easter Monday, April 22nd, with the latest hits in Punta, Reggaeton, and hip-hop.

The San Pedro Police Formation did not report any major incidents and stated that it was a calm weekend. Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit, Superintendent Reymundo Reyes said that they had prepared before the Easter weekend, and because of their strategies he believes the police was able to deter any major illicit activities from occurring on the island.

