San Pedro Lions Club to host 40th Lions Club National Convention

The San Pedro Lions Club is proud to be hosting the 40th Zone 59 Lions Club National Convention starting on Friday May 25th. The entire weekend will see a variety of social activities, workshops, and seminars, ending with a grand parade and final ceremony on Sunday, the 27th.

In preparation for the event, the SP Lions have been busy painting the den, planning meals and organizing the activities. With this year’s convention theme, “Lions, Promoting Peace, We Continue Serving”, the San Pedro Lions invite the public to attend any, or all of these special events and join in the spirit of Lionism.

Friday the convention kicks off at the SP Lions Den at 8PM with guest speakers, entertainment and hospitality booths presented by participating Lions Clubs from across the country. The evening ends with a dance, complete with live music from Rompe Raja. Saturday the convention includes a training workshop, national elections, an afternoon community service project ending with a snorkel trip to Hol Chan Marine Reserve. Saturday evening the fun continues with entertaining club skits, queen presentations, the crowning of Zone 59 queen, dinner and dancing of course! Sunday a parade at 10AM follows attending church at 8AM, with lunch, awards and a closing ceremony that afternoon.

For more information about the convention kindly contact SP Lion Secretary Pamela Zetina at 604-6630.

