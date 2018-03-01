San Pedro Lions Club hosts Directors from Costa Rica and Panama

The San Pedro Lions Club had the privilege of hosting Lions Directors from Panama and Costa Rica on Monday, February 26th. Visiting Lion Luis Castillo from Panama and Gerald Mory from Costa Rica along with their companions enjoyed a familiarization trip on the island that included visits to The San Pedro Town Council, the San Pedro Lions Den, Hope Haven Children’s Home, and the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. Castillo and Mory had been in Belize City over the weekend delivering a two-day training to members of the four Lion Clubs in Belize (San Esteban, Belmopan, Belize City and San Pedro). The training touched on teamwork, efficient meetings, and motivation, along with the processes of membership, services, and leadership which are the main focus of Lions International.

The training, which took place on Saturday, February 24th, and Sunday, February 25th had the participation of 40 Lions from across Belize. Castillo shared that upon request they traveled to Belize to provide the training. “We’ve had the opportunity to share with the Belizean Lions many tools and strategies that at the moment are required in order to offer quality service,” said Castillo.

Mory stated that they had good feedback during and after the training. The training emphasized on the joint cooperation within all the clubs and encouraged each other to fulfill any particular projects that may be on the agenda for each region. Mory went a little deeper into the services Lions should continue to do under effective leadership. “Assist to combat hunger, for example, those persons who do have anything to eat, try to assist them with at least one meal per day,” said Mory. “We also touched on pediatric cancer, diabetes, and the environment.” He added that these are new sections that Lions are getting involved with due to the increase in reported cases of such diseases and the negative impact the environment continues to experience which is eventually affecting everyone. Mory also expressed that they are providing the training to other countries whenever the opportunity is available.

After the two days of training, they visited Ambergris Caye, where San Pedro Lions President Nigel Belisle along other island members hosted the visiting team. Belisle and other Lions from San Pedro had participated in the training on the mainland and expressed their satisfaction, stating that they had learned many valuable new skills.

During the visit, the group was impressed with the work the local Lions Chapter has done at the Polyclinic, the Children’s Home and how the Lions Den is ideally located to serve the community. Mory and Castellanos commended the island Lions and are hopeful that when they deliver their report to the Lions International Office, they would pay more attention to San Pedro and perhaps assist them in future projects, whether be improving services at the Polyclinic or the Den itself.

The familiarization trip ended with a delicious lunch at El Fogo Restaurant, after the group enjoyed a tour of the town’s beaches and the Boca del Rio Area.

