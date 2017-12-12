San Pedro Lions Club Receives Donation from DFC

The San Pedro Lions Club received a check for $1, 500 from the Development Finance Corporation (DFC) on Thursday, December 7th. The donation was received by San Pedro Lions Club President Nigel Belisle and will be used towards their annual Christmas Dinner that the Club hosts for the elderly citizens of the island.

The Christmas Dinner is a way to give senior citizens the opportunity to come out for some entertainment, good food and socialize with friends. “We are thankful for the kind donation we received from DFC because it is very costly to organize this special Christmas Dinner. It is an honor to host a holiday dinner for those who have given so much to our community over the years,” said Belisle.

This year’s Christmas Dinner for invited senior citizens will be held on Wednesday, December 20th, at the Lions Den in San Pedro Town.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS