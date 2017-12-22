San Pedro Lions host annual Christmas dinner party for island senior citizens

On Wednesday, December 20th, the San Pedro Lions Club hosted their popular Senior Citizen Christmas party. The annual event, organized for the senior residents of San Pedro Town saw live music, good vibes, drinks, gifts and a delicious turkey dinner for the specially invited guests.

Members of the San Pedro Lions Club along with the Leos warmly welcomed the guests, who started arriving at 6PM. Once they were seated they were served an appetizer, followed by the main course and then a sweet dessert. Each one of the senior guests were provided with tickets, some were for the presentation of gifts later in the evening, while the others were to obtain free drinks.

Serenading the event was no other than the island’s number one band Rompe Raja! This year, the staff of the Belize Bank provided gifts and along with the Lions and the staff from DFC they handed them out.

Lion Marina Kay expressed that the annual celebration is one way to show their appreciation the island’s senior citizens. She added that all of them have contributed one way or another to the development of San Pedro Town.

The Lions Club would like to thank all the sponsors who contribute annually to make the Senior Citizen Christmas Party a success.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS