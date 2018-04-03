San Pedro Lions Host Annual Pancake Brunch with the Easter Bunny

The San Pedro Lions Club (SPLC) hosted their 7th Annual Pancake Brunch with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, March 31st. The fundraiser was held at the Lions Den where children along with parents enjoyed a morning full of activities and delicious pancake breakfast.

At 8AM, families started to arrive at the Lions Den to enjoy delicious pancakes for breakfast served with sausage links and a cup of orange juice. As per usual, attendees also got to top their pancakes with some of the many offerings that were on the topping table, including; syrup, jam, sliced banana and orange, shredded cheese, marshmallows and even chocolate syrup.

After the delicious breakfast, parents and children participated in the various activities offered such as fishing out of a pan and racing while pushing an orange with a banana tied onto their waist. Also, coloring pages and crayons were available at each table for attendees to showcase their coloring skills. In addition to the fun-filled activities, the children were surprised with a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny. Children flocked the bunnies for a chance to hug and even take some photos with them. The Bunny Brunch came to an end with Lions Pamela Zetina raffling two Easter baskets.

According to one of the Bunny Brunch organizers, SPLC President Nigel Belisle the event was a success. “This is an event that children of the island always look forward during the Easter time. The children get to enjoy delicious pancakes and a fun-filled morning with their friends, parents and the Easter Bunny,” he said.

The SPLC would like to thank everyone that attended the event and made it another success! Special thank goes out to all the sponsors.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS