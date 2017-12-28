Another San Pedro Lions Christmas Children’s bazaar to remember

The annual Children’s Christmas party held by the San Pedro Lions Club brought joy and the season’s spirit to hundreds of children on Saturday, December 24th. To add more enthusiasm to the special occasion, Santa Claus was once again the guest of honor distributing presents, goodies and even taking pictures with all the children that attended the festivity held at the Lions Den.

The anticipated celebration started shortly after 5PM, with the arrival of a jovial Santa, who had traveled thousands of miles from the North Pole. He strolled into the Den greeting everyone and handing out candies, and then took his place on stage in front of a mountain of presents for the children. The evening program began, with the jolly bearded man dressed in red with black boots distributing gifts to the children as one by one, their names were called.

A few of the kids were shy, while others jumped in excitement to see Santa and get a gift from him. They beamed for a quick photo, thrilled to have met the big man.



The Lions Club members shared that the main purpose of the event is for children to get a chance to meet Santa. Many are said to have written letters to him, and thus were more than happy to get their coveted gifts.



When Santa was done distributing the presents, each child was given a goody bag. Most of them continued taking pictures with Santa, while others could not wait to open their presents and see if Santa had given them their desired present.

The San Pedro Lions Club and volunteers are thankful for another successful children’s Christmas event and would like to thank the island community for their continued support in their events.

The Club also wishes a fruitful 2018 to all their members and supporters!

