San Pedro enjoys a thrilling night of MMA action at 501 Fight Night 5

On Saturday, April 20th, a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Cage Grappling Match was held at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium, doors opened at 7PM with spectators filling the auditorium. The event elated MMA fans, with several fights culminating in a match in which Jevon Rubio emerged victorious.

501 Belize Promotions Ltd organized the event dubbed 501 Fight Night 5. The first fights saw the following cards: Ryan Nasser vs. Russel Gonzalez, in which Gonzalez defeated Nasser; Freddy Cucul vs. Dominic Beaino, in which Beaino defeated Cucul via armbar; Frank Mac Vasquez vs. Joshua Blanco, Blanco defeated Vasquez via Submission, Giovanni Cadle vs “Bruce’ Leeron Nunez, in which Nunez defeated Cadle via Technical Knockout (TKO) due to referee stoppage, Elroy Williams vs Daniel Cocom, where Cocom defeated Williams Via TKO and referee stoppage.

After intermissions, the preliminary matches leading to the main card took place. The first fight was between Eduardo Aragon and Jefferey Martinez, where Aragon defeated Martinez via unanimous decision, followed by Abisai Duran vs. Kadiem Reyes, where Reyes defeated Duran by unanimous decision; Nevin Duran vs. Travis Pollard, where Duran defeated Pollard via unanimous decision, Marin Mundo vs. Alexander Rocha where Rocha defeated Mundo via TKO and doctor stoppage.

As the evening continued, the primary fight occurred, with an anticipated match between Rayheem Lambey and Jevon Rubio, and the audience drew loud cheers as they entered the MMA cage. The battle only lasted one round. Rubio was the dominant fighter, and he used his ground tactics as an advantage. In the first round, Rubio pinned Lambey to the floor, punching him down repeatedly. Rubio won with a knockout and was declared the unanimous winner of the night, drawing loud cheers from his supporters.

Organizers thank everyone for attending the MMA event, the fighters, Island Emergency Services for providing medical services, and all the supporters who helped make the event successful. They look forward to continually raising the bar for the sport in Belize and want the fans on the island and the country to stay tuned as they look forward to putting together another event soon.