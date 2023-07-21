MMA Fight Night III: Trinity to take place on San Pedro beach this weekend

The third edition of the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event, 501 Fight Night III: Trinity, is set for Saturday, July 22nd , on the beach in front of La San Pedrana Bar and Grill at the Holiday Hotel. The downtown venue hosted the organizers and fighters on Thursday, July 20th, for a press conference introducing the fighters and sharing information about the event.

The press conference started shortly after 7PM with promoter Ian Williams and San Pedro’s very own Bryce Peterson presiding over the presentations. A San Pedro MMA instructor and fighter, Peterson will be facing Rahyem Lambey for the vacant Featherweight Championship belt. It’s to be an intense match as both Lambey and Peterson are top fighters in the sport in Belize.

The presentation introduced the other fighters who hailed from the island and other parts of the country. Some of these fighters introduced were Marvin Mundo, Elroy Williams, Kaylen Smith, David Martinez, Anuar Codd, Nevin Duran, Julian Duran, Freddy Cucul, Daniel Cocom, Thomas Godfrey, Samuel Teck, Edwin Castro, Kadiem Reyes, and Adriel Gonzales. According to Williams, three Jiu-Jitsus fights will be followed by six MMA matches. “We invite everyone to come out and enjoy a night of great talent as we continue growing the sport in the country,” said Williams. He hoped for good weather as rain is forecasted, and the cage will be on the beach in the open air.

Each of the fighters at the head table had the opportunity to introduce themselves. There are a pair of brothers who are fighting for the first time. They are said to have trained enough for their fight and feel confident. Other fighters looking to net another fight in their profile shared that it is another opportunity to continue improving in the sport. A particular fighter who lost in the previous event said the defeat was a good lesson, and now he is better prepared to land a win this weekend. The atmosphere at the press conference was motivational, and both new and experienced fighters invited everyone to come out and support an event worth paying for.

The tickets start at $40 for general, $150 for VIP seats, and $2,000 for the Ultra-VIP spaces, which include a table for 10 or 12 persons. There are limited Ultra-VIP tables. Tickets can be purchased by contacting organizers through their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/501FightNight or at the door the day of the event on Saturday. Following the fight, an after-party with music by Island Flames and DJ Shyfta will be held.

At the end of the presentations, organizers acknowledged the different sponsors supporting the fight night. These included Tiburon Rum, Belikin Beer, Crystal Water, San Pedro Town Council, Triple-R, Drift in Belize, Gille-s Pour House, La San Pedrana, Holiday Hotel, Rum Dog, Xsite Belize Sailing and Adventures, The Truck Stop, Blue Bayou, Blue Water Grill, El Fogon, Brooklyn Bagels, ABN Golf Carts, 303 Bar and Grill, Stella’s Sunset Wine Bar, Estel’s Dine by the Sea, Coconut Café, Havana Cigars, CrossFit Wolf, Secret Beach Water Park, D’Family Café and Deli, and Level Up Barcade.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS