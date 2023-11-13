501 Fight Night IV captivates the crowd at Angel Nuñez Auditorium

The fourth installment of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) 501 Fight Night occurred on Saturday, November 11th, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium with several Jiu-Jitsu and MMA rounds. The main event was the fight between San Pedro’s Bryce Peterson and David Alexander Blanco from Orange Walk Town.

The event was organized by 501 Belize Promotions Ltd, which held a press conference and face-off on Friday, November 10th, at the Black Pearl Restaurant, where the fighters could introduce themselves to an audience of MMA fans. Most of the fighters were Belizean, except for one from Canada. Promoters spoke about the event and answered a few questions from the audience. Afterward, the face-offs took place, and each fighter went on stage for a closer encounter with their opponent and posed for pictures.

Fight night at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium saw a large group of islanders attending the event, which started after 7PM. Ring announcer Patrick Peyrefitte introduced the first fights of the evening. These were all in the Jiu-Jitsu category. These fights only involved three rounds, most of which were over before the third round.

Next were the MMA rounds, with two initial fights that drew louder cheers from the crowd. One of the MMA showdowns was the co-main event between Freddy Cucul and Canadian Eduardo Aragon. Cucul was returning from a win he netted in the 501 Fight Night III in July of this year. Aragon went aggressively on Cucul. Cucul was not in the mood to let Aragon take the victory and gave the Canadian three rounds of intense battle. Despite this extraordinary resistance, Aragon was declared the winner unanimously.

The main event of the evening saw San Pedro’s Peterson trying to take down Blanco, who is well-known in Belize’s MMA world. Peterson tried to pin Blanco to the floor, attempting to subdue him and claim an early victory, but Blanco was no easy match. The five-round fight ended in the fourth round when Peterson had no choice but to tap out. Blanco emerged victorious. Peterson accepted the defeat with respect and is looking forward to a rematch.

Organizers thanked everyone for showing up to support 501 Fight Night IV. Special recognitions also went to all the sponsors who helped with their contributions. They include Tiburon Rum, Belikin Beer, San Pedro Town Council, Triple-R, Drift in Belize, Gille-s Pour House, La San Pedrana, Holiday Hotel, Rum Dog, Xsite Belize Sailing and Adventures, Blue Water Grill, El Fogon, Brooklyn Bagels, The Truck Stop, ABN Golf Carts, 303 Bar and Grill, Stella’s Sunset Wine Bar, Estel’s Dine by the Sea, Coconut Café, CrossFit Wolf, Secret Beach Water Park, D’Family Café and Deli, and Flip Flop Inn, Supreme Sounds, Corona del Mar Hotel, Blue Tang Inn, 17 North Ltd, Carlo & Ernie’s, Black Pearl Restaurant, Rocks Golf Cart Rentals, 7 District Sounds, and Blue Bayou.

