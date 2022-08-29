Save the dates; 501 Fight Night I: Genesis coming to San Pedro in September

For the first time since the height of the pandemic, San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye will be the venue for a spectacular Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight night dubbed 501 Fight Night I: Genesis. The event will take place on the patriotic anniversary of the Battle of St. George’s Caye on September 10th at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. Doors will open at 5PM for a night of adrenaline with eight different fights.

The fight night, organized by 501 Belize Promotions Ltd., will include the main event match, the 135lb category, where San Pedro’s Bryce Peterson will face fighter Sergio Herrera. Peterson, along with the promoter of the event, Ian Williams spoke to The San Pedro Sun and expressed how excited they are to bring this fight night to the island. Peterson’s fight against Herrera will be a title match. Peterson said he is preparing for this championship match as best as possible to bring home the title. The co-main event of the night in the 145lb division was between Patrick Lanza out of San Ignacio Town, Cayo District, and Eddie Aragon from Canada.

The other matches will see fighters Jared Ramos facing Lofy Trejo, Kyle Staton against Noe Agreda, Freddy Cucul versus David Martinez, Jose Cruz against Jerdon Anderson, Vince Eiley versus Travis Pollard, and Yan Cortez versus Alexander Cobo.

Williams and Peterson hope to start hosting these events every three months and make these sports events more constant on the island. In future events, they look forward to including Jiu Jitsu matches, and female fights as well. Williams and Peterson explained that the fight cage for this event meets all the requirements, and it has been used by professional fighters in the UFC.

Fight press conference

A press conference to formally introduce the event will be held on September 8th at the Blue Water Grill restaurant. The fighters will also be present to interact with fans and the media. The following day, the official weigh-in sessions will take place on the beach at Gille-E’s Pour House restaurant.

Where to get tickets?

Tickets can be purchased from business establishments like the Juice Dive, Belize Fitness, Gill-E’s Pour House, Xsite Belize Sailing & Adventures, Mind Matter Academy on front street, and places at Secret Beach such as Blue Bayou and Maruba Beach Klub and Happy Island. According to the 501 Fight Night Facebook page tickets for general admission go for $60 before the event and $80 at the door. VIP tickets are going for $120 pre-sale and $150 at the door. Ultra-VIP pre-sale tickets are for $150 and $200 at the door. There will be an after-party following the fights and a beach party the following day at Gill-E’s Pour House.

Organizers would like to thank all sponsors for making this event possible, Xsite Belize Sailing & Adventure, Print Studio, San Pedro Town Council, Gill-E’s Pour House, Belikin Beer, Caribbean Queen Depot, Reef TV, Tiburon Rum, Sunset Palace, Sunbreeze Hotel, Blue Water Grill, Big Titty Rum, Corona del Mar, Jaguars Temple Night Club, Island Emergency Services, Belize Fitness, Rock’s Golf Cart Rental, Flip Flop Inn, Athena Property Management, Crossfit Wolf, Secret Beach Water Park Bar & Grill, Coconut Café, El Patio, Juice Dive, El Fogon, Caribbean Queen Depot, Supreme Sounds, Lifeline Dr. Ceasar Torrez, Captain Dave, Captain Shark’s, Stella’s Wine Bar, Playa de Sala, Level Up Arcade, Belize Pro Divers, Happy Island, Maruba Beach Klub, Israel Barrientes, Blue Bayou, 7th District Promotions, Belize Storage, A&J Island Rentals, SIP Wine, L&R Liquors, and Magnum.

