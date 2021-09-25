Bryce Peterson to represent Belize in US MMA match













San Pedro’s Bryce Peterson is preparing to travel to the United States (US) to continue training and prepare for his first match out of the country in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) set for October 23rd in Texarkana, Arkansas. Peterson will be representing Belize in the Bantamweight bout, fighting against Zeke Wilson. He departs the country on Monday, September 27th, for training camp.

On the island, he has been training at his school ‘Mind/Matter Academy,’ where he also teaches the sport (MMA) to children and adults. Peterson is a Bantamweight Champion and is eager to get back into a ring since the pandemic hit the country last year. The COVID-19 health crisis has banned contact sports in Belize. Peterson told The Sun that he asked his Sensei (martial arts teacher), Jeremy Mahon, in the US to set a fight for him. He did, and over the following weeks leading to the match, Peterson will be training with Mahon. According to Peterson, it is not a title match, but the opportunity is exciting to get back into the ring after over a year and improve his fighting skills. “I think this is a good fight to get me back into it,” said Peterson. He is looking forward to the fight and perhaps a title match at the end of December or early January 2022.

One of his main goals is to compete in the well-known Ultimate Fighting Championship or UFC. For Peterson, these fights are the preparation process to climb the ladder and compete at more prestigious MMA events.

Peterson is focused on his goal, and upon his return from this important match abroad, he plans to continue training. The plan is to stay in shape, ready for whenever he can get another fight, hopefully, by the end of the year. The island MMA fighter also wants to be prepared, when, and if the government lifts the ban on contact sports. The idea to host MMA events on the island once again is another priority for the young fighter.

Peterson thanks all the individuals and businesses who supported him and made this possible. A BIG thank you goes out to Xsite Belize Sailing & Adventures, San Pedro Town Council, Ministry of Youth, Sports and E-Governance, WAR Training Center Houston, Texas, Tiburon Rum, RE/MAX Belize, Premier Global Corp, Maya Island Air, Caring hands Covid Test Center, Twin Mechanical, Coconut Yetti TV, LifeWave Corporate, Gill-E’s Pour House, Aguila Security, Stella’s Sunset, Rocks Golf Cart Rentals, Wild Mangos, San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi, French Touch Restaurant & Bar, Scuba School and Family Dive Center Belize, Caprice Bar & Grill, Zaldivar Imaging (VS), Print Studio, Sammy’s Smoked Meat & Deli Restaurant, and Secret Beach Water Park.

To find more information about the event, visit https://www.peakfighting.com/event/PF16.

