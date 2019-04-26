Island athlete Bryce Peterson to represent Belize at PRO FC Fighting Championship on April 27th

Island residents are invited to attend PRO FC- Belize Mix Martial Arts (MMA) League fighting championship event to be held at the Multi-Purpose Complex in Orange Walk Town on Saturday, April 27th. The MMA Fight is scheduled to begin at 6PM and will feature seven fights. Among the Belizean MMA athletes representing the country is San Pedro Town’s very own Bryce Peterson, who is going against Guatemala’s Randy Rivas.

Peterson told The San Pedro Sun that he has been preparing arduously for this fight over the past months, training at gyms like The Train Station and Prevail Combat Club, as well as strict dieting. “I’m going stronger, healthier and with more experience into this fight. I’m confident that I could pull a win, but also know that anything can happen in that cage,” he said. This will be Peterson’s second fight, and he can’t wait to continue growing in this sport. “My dream is to be able to open an MMA Gym here in San Pedro Town where I can teach children some great skills that they can use for the rest of their lives. I also want to help grow the sport on the island,” he said.

Island residents interested in attending Peterson’s fight can contact him for VIP tickets, available for purchase at $175. This includes transportation from San Pedro Town to Belize City at 2:30PM from Amigos Del Mar Dock via Pan D Joyride Catamaran Excursion. Belize Jungle Limo Tours will then transport the attendees to Orange Walk Town, where they will get cage-side seats. The Limo will head back to the city following the event, which will then be followed by a boat ride back to the island that same night.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can contact Peterson via Facebook at Bryce Jon Peterson or can call him at 610-0226. Special thanks go out to Peterson’s sponsors who include The Truck Stop, The Train Station, Xsite Belize Sailing & Adventures, Belizean Ink, Herban Vape Lounge and Bar, Tuff E Nuff Tours, Pan D Joyride Catamaran Excursion, Gill-E’s Pour House, Palapa Bar & Grill, Belize Jungle Limo Tours, Print Studio Belize, 12 Belize, Wild Mangos, PRO FC- Belize MMA League and Prevail Combat Club.

