Beach Brawl Mixed Martial Arts Tournament coming to San Pedro beaches

Caribbean Villas beachfront located south of San Pedro Town will be the setting for the upcoming Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event set for Friday, May 17th starting at 7:30PM. The fight night, dubbed ‘Beach Brawl’ will see 12 matches, featuring nine Belizean fighters and 15 from Mexico competing in various categories. The event will conclude with two main events comprising of a female championship fight in the Straw Weight Championship followed by a male match for the Light Weight title.

The Straw Weight title will be contested by two Mexican female fighters,’La Chica Maravilla’ Karina Cortez and ‘La Jefa’ Perla Morales. Belizean fighter Allen Cawich will be competing for the Light Weight championship against Mexican Renato ‘El Rojo’ Perez.

The event is organized by the recently established San Pedro Fight League founded by MMA fighter and instructor Martin Dawson and island resident Felipe Sansores. Dawson said that he is proud of this accomplishment and is looking forward to providing the island MMA fans with a great event. There will be eight MMA fights, one kickboxing, and three Jiu-Jitsu super fights. According to Dawson, the event will be sanctioned by the Consejo Mexicano en Artes Marciales Mixtas (CMAMM) out of Sinaloa, Mexico. Established in 2012, CMAMM is a professional MMA entity comprised of professional fighters from different parts of Mexico.

An official weigh-in session will take place on Thursday, May 16th, at 7PM, and is open to the public at Caribbean Villas. Tickets are now on sale, starting at $25 regular and $50 VIP. The VIP section will count with seats and waitress service. Tickets can be bought from Martin Dawson (605-2110) and at Caribbean Villas.

