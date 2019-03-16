Martin Dawson hosts first MMA seminar of the year; hints of a May 2019 tournament on the island

A Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) seminar was held in San Pedro Town on Saturday, March 9th under the guidance of retired Mexican fighter Gerardo Morales (El Guerrero Maya) of Kung Do Lama School in Cancun, Mexico. The event was organized by island MMA fighter and instructor, Martin Dawson, who along with Morales coached participants on combat Jiu-Jitsu, and self-defence techniques.

From 4PM to 7PM, participants eagerly followed instructions while learning new and useful fighting techniques. According to Dawson the idea to work with Morales is to continue with his mission to fully introduce the sport on the island. Dawson is looking forward to creating the first MMA League on Ambergris Caye and host a tournament with Belizean and foreign fighters in May of this year.

Morales, 38, a four-time MMA champion, told The San Pedro Sun that he is happy to be able to join Dawson in his project. “I am here to share my knowledge in this sport and to help Martin with his plans,” said Morales. “Also, we look forward to working with Martin and his school, and whenever there is a tournament, I will be happy to get him fighters from Mexico to come down and participate.” El Guerrero Maya says that even though he has retired, he is still very active in the sport and sees a huge potential for MMA on the island.

After the three-hour seminar, participants were awarded Certificates of Participation and were encouraged to look out for future seminars. Organizers are glad the event was successful, and they look forward to bringing a world-class MMA tournament later this year to San Pedro.

To learn more about MMA events on the island, contact Dawson at 605-2110.

