Boxing night in San Pedro features Belizean and Mexican fighters

The Angel Nuñez Auditorium at San Pedro High School hosted an electrifying boxing event on Saturday, April 13th, featuring three big fights. Dubbed ‘Clash at the Beach,’ the main event of the evening was the fight for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Continental Latin American Atomweight championship between female boxers. Other boxing titles up for grabs included the Lightweight and Featherweight championships.

The event, sponsored by the Belize Tourism Board, started with three exhibit fights. Following these, Belizean national Lightweight champion Amir Rudon defended his title by taking down his opponent, Mexican boxer Ruben Reyes, in the first round. Rudon impressively defeated Reyes with a technical knockout.

Afterward, San Pedro’s very own Ivan Baeza stepped into the right to challenge Mexican boxer Eduardo Lara for the Super Featherweight title. The fight was fierce, with Baeza giving his all. The Mexican champion had come to defend his title and return home with the win, but Baeza changed those plans after upping his game at the last minute of the match, defeating Lara, and winning the Super Featherweight championship title.

The main event of the evening featured two Mexican female boxers, Esneidy Rodriguez against Marisol Molina. The two fighters battled for the WBC Continental Latin American Atomweight title. After ten intense rounds, Rodriguez had the upper hand and emerged victorious, claiming the coveted title.

The crowd attending the event was delighted with the event. At the end of the event, it was announced that another fight night was on the agenda for Saturday, April 20th, at the high school auditorium. This time, it is Mixed Martial Arts. The fifth edition of 501 Fight Night is scheduled to feature ten fights with two championship matches, including the Featherweight and Lightweight titles.

