San Pedro celebrates Earth Day with a colorful beach event

San Pedro residents commemorated Earth Day on Saturday, April 20th, with an educational and fun fair at the Boca del Rio Beach Park. The family activity was themed ‘Neon Glow Night.’ The gathering included educational booths, mechanical games, music, lively presentations highlighting the importance of preserving the planet, and the presence of Miss Earth Reyna Choj.

The team for this year’s Earth Day was ‘Planet vs Plastic.’ The Environmental Club of the University of Belize (UB) joined the activities again this year along with the San Pedro Town Council and the Office of the Area Representative, Honorable Andre Perez. While families and their children enjoyed the activities, such as painting and games, others explored the different booths from the participating groups, including Oceana Belize, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, the Department of Environment, and food stations. Miss Earth Choj greeted the people visiting the fair and even poised in photos with them. The event also included a street chalk competition.

The UB Environmental Club hosted presentations on a stage to entertain those attending the fair. They made a special presentation to Perez and Councilor Johnnia Duarte. Perez sent a message reminding everyone to care for our planet, Earth. Perez stressed that this is the only planet where humans can live; thus, we need to take care of our only home.

Afterward, the winners of the street chalk competition were declared. In third place and taking $50 was Team UB Environmental Club. In second place was Team JIA Warriors, winning $100. In first place and taking home $150, was Team DEA Warriors. The event continued with neon lights, dances, and more live music. The Earth Day-themed activities continued the following day with a clean-up along the Secret Beach Road north of San Pedro Town.

Organizers thank everyone who participated in this year’s activities. They thank the sponsors, San Pedro Town Council, Blue Economy Ministry, and the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. They invited everyone to participate in next year’s Earth Day activities.