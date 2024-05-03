San Pedro R.C. School held a Plant vs Plastic Costume Coompetition

On Tuesday, April 30th, the San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) celebrated the annual ‘Earth Day‘ under the theme ‘Planet vs. Plastic’ with a costume competition. The event started at the school’s compound at 10AM, and students were challenged to create wearable costumes using only recyclable materials. This competition was not just about creativity but about raising awareness of the detrimental effects of plastic on human and planetary health and advocating for its end.

The costume contest showcased the students’ incredible creativity. It began with the lower division, followed by the middle division, and concluded with the upper division’s presentation. Participants transformed recycled materials into stunning costumes, using various materials such as fabric, paper, plastic, and cardboard.

After the presentation and a short intermission, the winners of the different divisions were announced. The lower division winners were Santiago Cab, who took home first place, followed by second-place winner Jamil Espat and third-place winner Amiya Cruz.

The winners for the middle division consisted of Abel Rivero, Chasidy Castro, and Nissie Coye. The winners of the upper division were first place Jade Nunez, Second place Dyland Toledano, and third place winner Bryden Marin.

A trophy was given to all winners at the end of the event by councilor Johannia Duarte, in collaboration with the Hol Chan Marine Reserve and sponsorship of the W. Rhaburn Consulting.

San Pedro Town Councilor Johannia Duarte supported the event and said, “I think it’s important for the kids to learn about recycling and to play an active part in helping the environment be cleaner and safer. Recycling contributes positively to all, so I’m happy that I could be part of the event for the kids.”

Hol Chan Marine Reserve also collaborated in the costume competition. “As you may all know, we have been celebrating Earth Day here in San Pedro; it is an annual celebration around the world that brings awareness and educates the children to create a more sustainable environment. This year, Earth Day is celebrated under the theme “Planet vs Plastic. It is a commitment to call for the end of plastics. For human and planetary health, we are thankful that we were able to be part of the R.C. School event to educate the children about the importance of why we should refuse non-essential plastics and promote re-use and refill practices,” said a representative.

The San Pedro Sun applauds the organizers for promoting such an important message to the children of San Pedro. Congratulations also go out to all the students, parents, and guardians who took the time to participate in the costume competition.