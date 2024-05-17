Mayor Wally Nuñez steps down from contesting the Belize Rural South seat as standard bearer

San Pedro Town Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez announced his bid for Area Representative in Belize Rural South (Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker) (BRS) on April 29th. For the electorate, this meant challenging the current Area Representative, Honourable Andre Perez, a member of his own party, the People’s United Party (PUP). Nuñez was determined. However, a directive from the PUP Secretariat has reportedly forced him to reconsider his decision. The note allegedly said that none of the recently elected Mayors would be allowed to participate in any contested convention for the post of standard bearer. The note added that a mayor could only participate in an endorsement convention if no other candidate was interested in the seat.

Mayor Nuñez confirmed on Wednesday, May 16th that he would not contest the BRS seat in the next general elections set for 2025. In a statement, he noted: “Fellow residents, friends, family, and supporters of San Pedro and Caye Caulker. I take this time to address you and keep you informed of the direction in which we are heading. Guided by the voices of the people, I decided to continue leading them as their area representative. I have now been made to understand that this will not be possible. I respect the decision of our party and hold dear the mandate given to me by the people. I, Wally Nunez, will continue to work and walk with the people of Belize Rural South. I will continue to serve the people. I will continue to lead them forward! Adelante!” Some of Nuñez’s supporters encouraged him to continue doing an excellent job as Mayor and that his time as standard bearer would come.

Nuñez was re-elected for a second term in office along with his Councillors at this year’s Municipal Elections on March 6th. His team won by a large margin, increasing his popularity as a local leader. He shared that the people of San Pedro and Caye Caulker have been asking about his interest in representing them in the central government. In an interview, the Mayor said his decision to run for the BRS constituency was nothing personal against current Area Representative Perez. He explained that it is what the people are asking for. Nuñez said voters want to continue supporting his party in BRS, but they want him to represent the constituency as an area representative.

Area Representative Honourable Perez told The Sun he would seek re-election and continue working for BRS’s constituents. He stressed that he has no issues with anyone wanting to challenge him and will never take it personally. He also noted that this incident will not harm his relationship with Mayor Nuñez and the San Pedro Town Council and will always be supportive and positive.